By Moses Ndhaye

The government has set up a special COVID-19 retesting centre for migrant workers heading to the Middle East.

This follows reports that many Ugandans sent to work there are testing positive for COVID-19 upon reaching their final destination in the Middle East.

Emmanuel Ainebyona, the ministry of health spokesperson says this is being done to prevent forgery of COVID-19 test results.

“All migrant workers will now be re-tested for free by the Ministry of Health 24 hours before their flights. The interim intervention is meant to ensure travellers have test results that meet international health regulations,” Ainebyona said.

Ministry of Health confirmed 479 news cases today bringing the total number of cases to 87,756.