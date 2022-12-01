As countries commemorate World Aids Day 2022, the global health body, World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a renewed focus on populations that have been left behind in the response to HIV and AIDS such as children.

According to WHO, only 52% of children living with HIV are on life-saving treatment.

The WHO chief, Tedros Adhenom says that if big countries can show progress in ending new infections among children and ensuring all are on quality antiretrovirals (ARVs), the global population will have greater hope and can ensure greater political commitment to end AIDS in all populations by 2030.

He notes that globally, 70% of new HIV infections are among people who are marginalised and often criminalized.

He adds that AIDS can only be ended by scaling up HIV services and removing structural barriers and stigma as well as discrimination of key populations in every country.