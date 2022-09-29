The government is exploring options to get possible vaccines for the Ebola Sudan virus as soon as possible.

This was revealed by President Yoweri Museveni as he addressed the country on the latest outbreak of the Ebola disease which has left 5 people dead and 24 confirmed cases.

He says while currently there is no approved vaccine for the Ebola Sudan virus, even those under trial can be tried.

He however adds that discussions are also on over the possibility of using the available vaccine for the Ebola Zaire strain.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has allayed anxiety of health workers over being infected and noted that those who have contracted the virus will be taken care of.