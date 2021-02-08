By Prossy Kisakye

Government through the health Ministry is on high alert especially on the border districts with the Democratic Republic of Congo following announcement that there is a resurgence of Ebola in its troubled Eastern region neighbor

This is after a woman in North Kivu Province died of the disease, on 3rdFebruary after having typical signs of the disease, just three months after authorities declared the end of the country’s previous Ebola outbreak.

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared on November 18 the end of its eleventh Ebola outbreak, which claimed 55 lives out of 130 cases in the northwestern province of Equateur.

The ministry of Health’s Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona notes that they have ordered all neighboring DR Congo districts and Entebbe International Airport to intensify Surveillance.