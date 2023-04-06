Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has launched construction works for a Biosafety Level II satellite laboratory at the Lira regional referral hospital.

The construction of the laboratory will be funded by the World Bank Group under the Uganda COVID-19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project (UCREPP) in a bid to improve detection and analysis of disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the launch, Aceng noted that the availability of better laboratory services is key as it helps the country counter disease outbreaks in the shortest time possible as it was the case for the recent Ebola outbreak that occurred in Mubende and Kasanda districts.

Lira regional referral hospital serves patients from Amolatar, Apac, Dokolo, Lira, Kole, and Oyam districts.

Health ministry officials are optimistic the laboratory will ensure an improvement in diagnostic processes, more trained personnel, and better specimen safety.