By Jane Nafula

The Ministry of Health is looking for about 300 people who are said to be contacts of the 15 Ebola cases confirmed in Greater Kampala.

“We have already about 300 we are following up,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the ministry spokesperson, told this publication in a telephone interview yesterday.

He said contacts are being monitored at isolation centres in Kampala Metropolitan area.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, on Monday revealed that at least 15 people from Greater Kampala area, have tested positive for Ebola in a spate of less than a week.