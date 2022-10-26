Government has suspended the planned roll-out of the polio vaccination campaign in some of the districts affected by the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Health minister Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng says the affected districts are; Kampala City, Mubende, Kassanda, and Wakiso.

Speaking at the launch of the national polio vaccination campaign in Kampala this morning, Minister Aceng said the exercise that kicks off on November 4 will go on as planned in other parts of the country.

She says the door-to-door polio vaccination campaign targets to have over 8.7 million children vaccinated using over 12 million vaccine doses availed for the exercise.

Dr. Aceng adds that the move is meant to address an immunization gap since for the last five years more than 2 million children have been missing out on polio vaccination.

The polio vaccination campaign is running under the theme; A healthier future for mothers and children; keep Uganda polio-free”.