By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda healthcare Federation has underscored the need for the government to formulate a policy through which private health facilities can administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

The executive director for the Uganda healthcare Federation Grace Ssali says 98% of the health facilities in Uganda are privately owned and therefore, involving them in the fight against the COVID-19 Fight will be crucial.

She says, the move will also help to back up the government’s efforts to improve on the quality of health service delivery being rendered to the public.

Ssali made the remarks, while officiating at the launch of a new telemedicine innovation introduced by Rocket health care which helps communities living in remote areas to access treatment with easy.

She also asked the government to embrace new innovations in the health care services to improve on the quality of health care service delivered to the community.