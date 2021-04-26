By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of health has called for integration of the COVID-19 vaccination into the routine process in an effort to combat the new infection wave.

This comes as experts warn that the country is experiencing new variants of COVID-19 similar to the ones in India, Brazil, South Africa and Kenya which are more dangerous than the earlier one.

Meeting with health professionals in Kampala, the state minister in charge of primary health care Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu has called for patriotism and support to ensure the vaccines reach the intended vulnerable people without focusing on allowances.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine warns that unless Ugandans change their attitude towards vaccination and embrace it fully, COVID-19 related death could sky rocket by July this year.

The Covid-19 related death toll in Uganda currently stands at 341.