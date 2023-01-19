The Health Committee of parliament wants government to reinstate the budget for the Ministry of Health to enable it procure machines that can examine cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

The ministry’s budget for the financial year 2023/204 is projected to be at Shs3.2 trillion but there is a budget cut of about Shs400 billion.

While presenting the ministry’s budget to the Budget Committee of parliament, the chairperson of the health committee of parliament, Dr. Charles Ayume noted that Mulago women specialized hospitalized hospital presented a budget of Shs130 million to procure a leep machine that treats early cervical cancer at Shs90 million, a colposcope machine at Shs40 million for early detection of cervical cancer, but the government has put it under unfunded priority.

Dr. Ayume also noted that they want parliament to reinstate money for the ministry of health to buy machines that can diagnose blood clots.