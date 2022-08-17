Private health care providers have asked the government to strengthen the capacity of health laboratories to back up its capacity to handle pandemic outbreaks such as the recent COVID-19 and others.

According to the country head of Metropolis Laboratories in Uganda Imtiaz Shaikh strengthening the country’s diagnostic will help it achieve Universal health coverage which is crucial in supporting the economic development.

Metropolis Pathology and Diagnostic Centers is an Indian multinational chain of diagnostic companies, with its central laboratory in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Under Metropolis Healthcare Ltd with a chain of 124 clinical laboratories and 2,400 collection centers across 7 countries, the company has opened shop in Kampala with operations to officially be launched in September 2022.