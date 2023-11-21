Government through the Ministry of Health has been urged to strengthen mental health services during and after epidemic outbreaks in the country.

This follows study findings conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health under the Uganda Health Fellowship Program together with partners conducted in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda after the outbreak of Ebola Sudan Virus Disease last year.

Speaking at the release of the findings during the 9th Uganda National Field Epidemiology Conference under the theme: “The role of field epidemiology in strengthening public health emergency response in Uganda”, Brian Agaba, one of the lead researchers in the study noted that over 55% of Ebola survivors and family members in the two districts were affected by different mental health disorders including stress, depression and anxiety.

He recommended quick emergency response in such cases to help the victims and also carry out evaluation and documentation of mental health disorders.