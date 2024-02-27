Ministry of Health officials have raised a red flag over the increasing teenage pregnancies which they say now contribute 18% of maternal deaths.

The assistant commissioner in charge of Reproductive and Infant Health Dr. Richard Mugahi says the highest number recorded is of mothers aged 19 years and below, many of whom die while attempting to carry out abortion using traditional methods.

“We are saying 18% of the women who are dying in Uganda because of pregnancy-related complications are actually teenagers. They are not supposed to be giving birth, they are supposed to be in school because they are children. It is a big issue and what is killing them? abortion,” Dr Mugahi said.