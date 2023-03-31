Health experts have asked the government to formulate what will be used to regulate blood transfusion services in the country.

The Minister for Health, Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng says the law is required to make sure that the blood transfusion services in the country are transformed.

She says the blood transfusion services should be independent, and this will make it possible to easily open up blood transfusion centres in country areas.

She made the remarks while officiating at the launch of an organization that is preparing Uganda to host the 11th international congress of the Africa society for blood transfusion.

She says currently, the demand for safe blood in Uganda stands at 457,000 units annually against the 33,000 units of blood being collected annually.