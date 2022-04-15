By Moses Ndhaye

The Ministry of Health says the rebound of cases of malnutrition being registered among children in the Karamoja region is due to the effects of climate change.

he permanent secretary at the ministry of health Dr. Diana Atwine says for the last six months, the Karamoja region has experienced a constant drought which as result has caused food insecurity and in the process, the number of cases of malnutrition among children has increased in the area.

She has called for more intervention to ensure that local leaders are empowered to address issues of climate change adoption.