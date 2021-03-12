By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has asked Members of Parliament to wait for communication from the COVID-19 task force to guide on how to handle the curfew imposed by the government a year ago.

Aceng was responding to concerns raised by one of the legislators Jackeline Amongin who asked the ministry to consider reviewing the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) meant to contain the spread of Covid -19.

The legislators proposed that the ministry considers adjusting the curfew time to enable Ugandans take part in the covid-19 vaccination exercise that’s ongoing across the country.

The minister however said the matter had referred to the taskforce for guidance.

Parliament this week asked the government to come to parliament on Tuesday next week with a statement on the matter.