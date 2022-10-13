The Ministry of Health has called for strengthened community mobilization and engagement as one of the ways to curb the spread of the Ebola Sudan strain outbreak in Uganda. Today marks 25 days after the first case of Ebola was confirmed in Mubende.

The disease, which has since spread to five districts has killed 19 people and infected 54 while 20 people have recovered from the disease.

Speaking at the high-level emergency ministerial meeting on cross border collaboration for preparedness and response to Ebola, Dr. Jane Aceng, the minister of health noted that much as Uganda expects about 400 Ebola vaccines in the next one week, Uganda’s focus and strength are on the communities and prevention.

Dr. Aceng has also appealed to communities to understand that Ebola is not related to witchcraft, further rallying them not to resist guidance from health officials.

Speaking at the meeting yesterday from Geneva, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom noted that community engagement and community trust are critical. He said listening to community concerns is key to any outbreak response.