By Kevin Githuku

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of cholera in Namayingo district with three cases so far identified.

Namayingo is among the several districts that have previously registered a number of cholera cases, which prompted the government to launch a vaccination campaign in 2018 targeting possible-prone districts.

Speaking to KFM, Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the cases identified are receiving treatment, urging the public to maintain high levels of hygiene to avoid contracting the disease.

“We have identified three cases of cholera in Namayingo and they are already receiving treatment. A number of those who presented with signs and symptoms have since received treatment and discharged,” Ainebyoona told KFM.

According to the Namayingo Deputy Resident District Commissioner Solomon Baleke, all the victims identified so far are from Bumalenge village in Siguru Islands.

Baleke says a team has been dispatched to the area to assess the magnitude of the problem and determine a response plan.

The ministry has dismissed reports that disease has claimed the lives of four people in Kayunga district.