By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of health has explained the drop in Covid-19 positive cases registered in the country.

Figures of confirmed cases of the disease, for the month of January and February, continue to reflect a drop.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the minister of health Dr Ruth Aceng also said a drop has been witnessed in samples collected by 50% from 121,178 in December last year to 81,341 in January 2021.

She said the pandemic comes in waves and the peak witnessed between November and early January could signify the end of the first phase calling for more vigilance with a second wave expected soon.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation country representative Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam says they have cleared the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine because its benefits outweigh the risks.