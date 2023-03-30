The ministry of health says the continued low use of contraceptives is contributing to an increase in the number of babies being born each year.

The commissioner in charge of Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Richard Mugahi says last year, 1.5 million babies were delivered compared to the average of 1.2 million births that the country has been registering.

He attributed this to the continued low use of contraceptives which stands at 39%, explaining that this is bound to put a burden on the healthcare system if no interventions are done.

He made the remarks while commissioning a mother and child center facility at IHK hospital in Kampala.