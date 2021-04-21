By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of Health is set to conduct the second cholera vaccination campaign in 6 districts prone to the disease.

In Nov 2020, 6 districts namely Busia, Namayingo, Kasese, Ntoroko, Madi Okollo and Obongi received the first doze which gave the communities partial protection.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the minister of state for health in charge of primary health Care Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu said government has imported an additional one Million oral cholera vaccine doses targeting the same people who received the first doze in the selected districts

Oral cholera vaccination campaigns targeting vulnerable populations in Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach, Buliisa,Hoima and Kikuube were completed in 2018/19 where each eligible person received two doses.