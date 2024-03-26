Officials from Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital have raised concern over the increased mental health cases in Uganda, after records indicated a 5% increase in patients’ admission at the facility.

The concern was raised by the Executive Director of Butabika Hospital, Juliet Nakku, while appearing before the Health Committee of Parliament to present the Hospital’s 2024/25 ministerial policy statement.

She said there were 4,198 patients admitted which is a 5% increase due to the high rate of mental challenges in the community, calling for additional resources to support the numbers.

Another area of concern was the 3,450 patients attended to in the Child Mental Health Clinic which indicates a 43% increase.

In the 2024/25 national budget, Butabika Hospital has been allocated Shs22.2 billion, of which non-wage is Shs10.171 billion while development budget is Shs2.5 billion . Nakku however said they need more funds for recruitment of staff.

Meanwhile Charles Ayume, the committee Chairperson urged the Health Service Commission to expedite the process of recruiting medical workers following the lifting of the ban in order to ensure that the money that was allocated for this purpose is not returned to the consolidated fund by June 30, 2024.