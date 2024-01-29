Healthcare advocates have decried limited investment in Primary Health Care (PHC) in Uganda.

The Senior Manager, of Advocacy and Partnership at Living Goods, Hasifa Naluyiga, tells KFM that PHC is the most inclusive, equitable, cost-effective, and efficient approach to enhance people’s physical and mental health as well as well-being.

However, she says despite the government’s commitment to transition from curative to preventive healthcare, community health intervention coverage in Uganda is still low.

Naluyiga explains that the rollout of the community health workers registry and e-community health information systems is extremely low affecting follow-up and reporting rates for the Village Health Teams (VHTs)

She thus implores the government to increase the primary health care budget to cater for training, retooling, and compensating VHTs.