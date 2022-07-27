HIV/Aids Advocates in Uganda have protested against the persistent stock-outs of life-saving antiretroviral drugs in the country.

The advocates led by the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET) are demanding an explanation from the ministry of health to provide an explanation as to why the medicines are not available.

The head of advocacy and strategies at the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS Immaculate Owomugisha says for the last six months, there has been a shortage for treatment of the third line medicines to treat people living with HIV/AIDS, a situation which has created fear among this community.

She says a number of people using this line of treatment are worried about getting resistant to the drugs because of missing out on treatment.

However, the director general for health services at the ministry of health Henry Mwebesa says the activists are lying and they should not generalize issues instead they should report facilities without the drugs.