By Damali Mukhaye

Human rights activists have called for the resignation of the health ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwiine and other government officials over alleged misuse of COVID response cash.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala, the group under their umbrella group, Human Rights Defenders Union Uganda led by Nana Mwafula says that while the international community and donors have been supportive to Uganda since the pandemic outbreak, there is no clear accountability.

She says that this was evident after President Museveni publically attacked ministry of health officials for disobeying him when he asked them to buy 42,000 ICU beds and they only bought 3,000.

Mwafula now says that government should account for last year’s fund, asking donors to develop new measures to stop this theft.

Dr Atwiine last week said the bad policy was failing covid-19 because there is a lot of bureaucracy in procuring certain equipment needed in the covid-19 fight.