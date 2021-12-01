By Moses Ndhaye

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Aids day, HIV/Aids advocate organizations have asked the government to fully implement the HIV test and treatment policy to enable the country to curb the spread of the disease.

The test and treat policy recommends that all people living with the disease are identified and enrolled on treatment regardless of their CD4 count.

The Organizations among others include the Uganda Network of Aids Services Organization (UNASO) and the National Forum of people living with HIV.

The HIV prevention advocate officer at the National forum of people living with HIV Winifred Ikilai says she is optimistic that if the test and treat policy is implemented, it will help the country to eliminate the long-time disease, which has affected the communities.

She also asked the stakeholders to help the people living with HIV to access treatment and also ensure that these people continue taking their drugs.

Currently, an estimated 1.4 million Ugandans are living with HIV.

World Aids Day is being commemorated under the theme ‘End inequalities, End Aids’.