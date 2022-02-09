Johnson & Johnson has temporarily suspended production at a key plant manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
The facility in the Dutch city of Leiden halted output late last year, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the decision.
J&J, without confirming or denying the report, said it has continued to fulfill delivery commitments, a company spokesman said.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/johnson-johnson-temporarily-halts-covid-19-vaccine-output-3709986