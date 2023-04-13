By Babra Anyait

Kawempe Referral Hospital has received a new digital ultrasound machine from Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) aimed at improving maternal health and childcare services in the area.

While donating the medical equipment, the URSB Director General, Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho said the machine will help to improve the patient ratios to the accessibility of medical equipment in the maternal and child health units at the hospital.

She added that supplementing the existing equipment will improve service delivery by significantly reducing the amount of time spent in queues.

Dr. Emmanuel Byaruhanga, the Executive Director of Kawempe Referral Hospital noted that some of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Uganda are frequent breakdown of medical equipment and inadequate staff in health facilities.