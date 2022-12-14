Government says the number of expectant mothers delivering at Kawempe hospital has dropped from 120 daily deliveries to 70 babies per day.

Recently, Kawempe hospital was named the busiest facility in Africa, due to the overwhelming numbers of mothers delivering at the health facility daily

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine attributed the drop to the fact that a number of mothers are now using health center 4s and 3s to deliver.

She made the remarks at an event where Stanbic Bank among other corporate companies was handing out gift hampers to the workers at the health facility.