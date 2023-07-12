Operators of private laboratories have questioned the criteria the Ministry of Health used to zero down on only two laboratories to conduct Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) paternity testing in the country.

Little Oak DNA testing laboratory, a Kampala-based private facility which has not been permitted to conduct the tests, said they “find the Ministry of Health’s decision unfair and may be misconstrued as abetting monopolisation of DNA testing”.

“We did not receive any feedback following their [Ministry of Health] assessment and provision of all requested documentation, so we believe excluding us (and other qualified labs), is unfair,” the laboratory said in a letter sent to Monitor yesterday. Read more