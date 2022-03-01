By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Law Society has opposed the Shs4 million fine that the government wants to impose on all individuals who refuse to be vaccinated.

The government in the public health amendment bill 2021 wants to make vaccination mandatory and any citizen who fails to comply is likely to face a six months imprisonment or 4 million fine or both.

One of the advocates that represented the society Mbabazi Emeseti says the proposed punishments are punitive and they need to be reviewed.

Mbabazi also says mandatory vaccination or revaccination should be done with consent to ensure that people’s rights are not violated.

Mbabazi also wants mandatory vaccination of children to be done with the consent of parents as they have a right to look after them and the children might have underlying diseases.