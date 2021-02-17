By Ritah Kemigisa

Over 10 leading airlines have signed agreements with UNICEF in its historic mission of transporting covid19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to respond to the pandemic around the world.

The landmark initiative dubbed Humanitarian Airfreight initiative has been launched today.

The Initiative will also act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term.

The UNICEF director supply division, Etleva Kadili says delivery of these life-saving vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, considering the sheer volumes that need to be transported, the cold chain requirements, the number of expected deliveries and the diversity of routes.

Based on the COVAX Facility’s plan, 145 countries will receive doses to immunize around three per cent of their population, on average, starting in the first half of 2021.