BY BILL OKETCH

The Lira District health department has embarked on the fight against the Neglected Tropical Diseases, especially hydrocele, lymphedema and elephantiasis that have continued to cause morbidities and disabilities in the area.

Dr Patrick Buchan Ocen, the District Health Officer (DHO), says the district is now one year into the programme for elimination of morbidities and disabilities caused by lymphatic filariasis.

As of February 2022, over 400 patients with lymphedema and elephantiasis in the two local governments had been registered and trained in self-care and managed, he said.

He adds that although no cases have been reported in Lira City, schistosomiasis is still endemic in five sub-counties of Agali, Agweng, Aromo, Barr and Ogur sub-counties.

The Lira District health department has already trained social mobilisers, sub-county supervisors, community drug distributors and teachers. Also, registration of learners and community target groups is in progress.

The Ministry of Health said although NTDs that are on their list do not cause immediate death, they cause a lot of disability.

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, says there are approximately 13 neglected tropical diseases in Uganda.