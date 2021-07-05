BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University officials have finalized plans to establish an ICU and oxygen plant at their, University Hospital to enable the University staff and the general public access alternative services at a cheap price.

The the revelation was made by the Chairperson Makerere Research and Innovation fund (Mak-RIF), Prof. William Bazeyo, on Friday while paying tribute to Prof Noble Banadda who succumbed to Covid-19 leaving behind a bill of Shs110 million.

In an interview with KFM, the University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda says that the university is going to turn one of the building at the University hospital into an ICU.

Kiranda however said that they are going to start with the High Dependence Unit (HDU) because an ICU requires ventilators and special beds which University does not have at a moment.

He says that they already have experts, medical personals, consultants and interns to run the HDU, something he said will cost the University about Shs200m.

The University has also set aside Shs200m to set up an oxygen plant at the hospital.