Nation Media Group – Uganda through their flagship brand Dembe FM have today announced the fifth edition of the annual Mama Wange health camp for women.

The camp that prioritizes women’s health and seeks to inspire positive change including providing knowledge resources to women of all ages and backgrounds is to take place on 23rd and 30th May at Club Obligato, along Bombo Road in Kampala.

Speaking at a joint press conference with partners on Wednesday, the head of marketing at NMG-Uganda Elizabeth Namaganda said the Mama Wange health camp which is open to all women and free of charge is meant to celebrate women for their resilience and set a reminder for them to take care of their health.

The Dembe FM show host Robina Mbabazi aka Bina Babie says the camp will provide free antenatal, eye checkups, breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptives, nutritional, and financial services among others.

One of the sponsors, AAR Health Care has pledged to give a lucky expectant woman free delivery services at Nakasero hospital. Similar pledges have been made by other sponsors as well.

The Mama Wange Health camp running under the theme “A healthy mother a happy mother” has been sponsored by African Queen, Aloesha Organic, Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank, PSI UG, Georgina Eye Clinic, Prime Medicare, and AAR Health Care.