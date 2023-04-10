By Ambrose Musasizi

Health authorities in Kyotera district have come up with a budget of Shs2 billion to facilitate a sensitisation campaign against Marburg which was confirmed in neigbouring Tanzania last month.

Since March 17, Uganda has been on high alert after the Tanzanian government confirmed an outbreak of Marburg in the Kagera region, with eight cases, claiming five lives.

According to Dr. Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer (DHO), the required funds will be used to purchase protective equipment for the health workers and the community, train health workers, routine monitoring of the ongoing activities and putting up a temporary isolation unit.

“When we get such epidemic threats in a district, we take such issues to be national, especially for a district like Kyotera which is at the border. We, therefore, expect the Ministry of Health and other partners like the World Health Organisation, Rakai Health Sciences Program (RHSP), to come in and help us before the situation worsens,” he said in an interview on Easter Sunday

Dr. Muwanga said when Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng visited Mutukula border on March 25, it was agreed that an isolation unit be put up at Mutukula Health Centre III to help in dealing with any identified cases or suspects.

“It’s good that immediately after Tanzania confirmed an outbreak of Marburg in an area which is just 84 km away from our border, the Minister of Health visited Mutukula border with some experts who advised us on what to do before the deadly virus knocks on our door ,” he said.

Dr. Aceng while in Mutukula emphasized the risk communication and community engagement pillar during an epidemic as the essential one before the country registers any case.

Mr. Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Ministry’s top management is yet to discuss the proposed budget.

“We are keenly following whatever is going on in Kyotera and other districts near the Uganda-Tanzania border. The issue of the budget and all they need in prevention and sensitisation of masses is going to be discussed and we shall release a report later on what will have been decided,” he said.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Apollo Mugume who also heads the district response team on Marburg , said security has been tightened at the Mutukula border to prevent unnecessary movements of people on either side of the border.

“Many people dodge the gazetted border point and use our porous routes, but security is also key in preventing these movements because these people come into the country without being screened,” he said.

Marburg virus begins abruptly with high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and voting can begin on the third day.