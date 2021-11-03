By Prossy Kisakye

Doctors under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association (UMA), have vowed to lay down their tools again citing the government’s silence on their demand for salary increment and addressing critical gaps in the health system.

In their August 6th letter, given government 90 days to sort out their issues among which salary increment, recruiting to fill vacant posts, compensation of families of their colleagues who died in the line of duty while attending to covid patients.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the association’s president Dr Richard Idro, said the 90 days ends this coming Saturday 6th November though the government hasn’t responded to any of their demands threatening to put down their tools soon.

Meanwhile, Idro stressed that their strike is not political condemning the leadership of the newly created Political pressure group the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) who called upon doctors to join the front of their concerns are to be addressed