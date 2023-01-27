By Mike Sebalu

Experts who treat women’s diseases, especially those related to reproductive organs (Gynaecologists) want the government to put in place a policy that warrants adolescent girls’ to go for mandatory medical check-ups as a measure to limit the spread of reproductive-related diseases.

Medical experts say this should be prioritised in school-going children, where those infected end up spreading diseases to fellow schoolmates for not receiving the necessary treatment.

According to Dr. Rogers Mafuna, a Gynaecologist from Skyline Medical Chambers in Mengo, women have different effects that infect them ranging from different ages.

Most affected are teenagers in school going age from primary to university level who suffer from communicable diseases that are later transmitted.

Mufuna says this policy call brings about mandatory testing before they (girls) join a school. He believes this will play a big role in preventing spread of the said diseases.

This comes at a time when children are returning to school for the new academic year after a long holiday.