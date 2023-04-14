A new insurance sector survey indicates that the performance of medical insurance has greatly improved in the last eight years with accumulative premiums worth Shs245 billion registered in 2021 up from the Shs108 billion registered in 2014

The survey conducted by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has been conducted across major cities in the country including; Kampala, Masaka, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Arua, Gulu, Mbale, and Jinja.

The survey indicates that majority of Ugandans have sufficient knowledge about medical insurance.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega presented the findings at the authority’s offices and says is optimistic with the contours sensitization the sector is likely to register tremendous growth.

”