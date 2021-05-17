By Moses Ndhaye

Over 1,400 medical intern doctors have gone on a sit down strike demanding that the government increases the budget for their facilitation from the current Shs11.4 billion to Shs35 billion in the next financial year.

The president of the Federation for the Uganda Medical Interns Dr.Mary Nabwire says they have resolved to take industrial action because their cries to the ministry of health over inadequate facilitation have fallen on deaf ears.

She says for a long time interns have been working under poor conditions and now they want real action from the government regarding their grievances.

An estimated 80% of patients in the country’s health facilities go through the care of medical interns.