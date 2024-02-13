The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Uganda Country Director, Ms Mary Borgman has revealed that a total of 1.4 million Ugandans living with HIV/Aids are being supported under the US-funded PEPFAR programmes.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Borgman said thousands more receive prevention treatment.

She added that the American government has invested heavily in making sure that services are accessible across the Country.

The US Mission in Uganda has revealed that over 600,000 deaths have been avoided through PEPFAR programmes being implemented in different health facilities across the country in a period of over 20 years.

The same programme has also prevented over 500,000 transmissions of HIV/Aids and over 250,000 children borne HIV/Aids free.

This was disclosed by the US Ambassador to Uganda William Popp while launching the “Report to the Ugandan People” at the American Centre in Kabalagala yesterday.