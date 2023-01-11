The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has this morning declared Uganda Ebola-free.

Making the announcement at Mubende district headquarters, Dr. Aceng revealed that Uganda is free from the disease after 42 consecutive days with no Ebola cases.

According to Dr. Aceng, this is after spending two incubation cycles of 21 days each making 42 days on Tuesday since the discharge of the last confirmed case on November 30, 2022.

She has in particular thanked the communities of Mubende and Kassanda, the incident commanders, and the village health teams for having played the most important role in ending the disease.

The WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom has congratulated Uganda for the good fight having defeated the disease in less than four months.

The Ebola Sudan Virus which was first declared in September 2022 left 142 infected, 55 people dead and over 10 health workers also died at the front line.