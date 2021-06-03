By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has today announced a record 1,083 new cases of covid-19.

The cases are from tests carried out on June 1st 2021 raising the total number of cases in the country to 49,759.

One new covid-19 related death has also been confirmed raising the number to 365.

Meanwhile out of the new cases 1,074 are contacts and Alert with Kampala registering (832) Wakiso (101) Lira (22) Luwero (20) Masaka (20) Tororo (19) Mbarara (14) Busia (11) Gulu (7) Yumbe (3) Mukono (2) Rukungiri (2) among others

Nine of the cases are for Truck Drivers whore were intercepted from Mutukula and Elegu point of entry.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the COVID-19 Vaccination at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds has been halted.

This is because the grounds are being prepared for the State of the Nation Address.

Ainebyoona however says on Wednesday of 6,851 people were immunized with 6,143 taking their 1st jab and 708 getting their second jab.

So far 677,084 people have been vaccinated.

Uganda got 964,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Covax facility and the government of India.