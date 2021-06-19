Ministry of health has confirmed 42 new deaths today.

This comes after the President imposed a lockdown for 42 days so as to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the ministry has come out to reveal that the Ministry of Water and Transport will be responsible for issuing movement permits for 10% of the crucial staff within all Ministries, departments and Agencies (MDA) through an online system.

It also adds that boda bodas will only carry patients on recommendation of a health worker, LC1 chairman at a village level.

Currently, Uganda has 70,176 cases and 626 deaths.