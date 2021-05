By Ivan Ssenabulya

Ministry of Health has confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases from tests done on 03 May.

The cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 42,102.

The new cases are 69 contacts and alerts: Kiryandongo (31) Masaka (10) Soroti (5) Kampala (7) Gulu (5) Wakiso (2) Busia (1) Tororo (2) Bukomansimbi (1) Yumbe (1) Zombo (1) Moyo (1) Arua (1) Moroto (1) 1 Truck Driver from Busia (1).

In a statement from the ministry, it was revealed that 364,582 people have also been vaccinated against COVID-19.