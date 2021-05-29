Ministry of Health has confirmed 700 new Covid 19 cases in Uganda.

According to Ministry of Health, most of the cases are from Kampala and Wakiso.

”600 contacts and Alerts:Kampala (441) Wakiso (75) Gulu (52) Luwero (29) Nakasongola (23) Tororo (11) Mbarara (12) Masindi (11) Kiboga (10) Masaka (7) Lira (4) Mpigi (3) Busia (3) Kabarole (3) Yumbe (2) Kalungu (2) Arua (1) Gomba (1) Maracha (1),” they posted on their Twitter account.

Uganda currently has 45,931 cases with 43,401 recoveries.

The President is expected to address the nation today and give guidance on the situation.