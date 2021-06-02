Ministry of Health has confirmed 915 new cases today. This brings the cumulative confirmed cases are 48,676.

According to Ministry of health, 600 cases are from Kampala 600, 83 from Wakiso, 34 from Gulu, Luwero 24, Kasese 18, Kiryandongo 16, Masaka 17, Mbale 13, Tororo 11, Mbarara 15, Mpigi 10, Lira 7, Arua 7, Kabarole 5, Zombo 5, Jinja 5, Hoima (4), Soroti 4, Bushenyi 4, Busia3, Moyo 4, Namisindwa 3, Serere 2, Katakwi 2, Kyotera 2, Mubende 2, Mukono 2, Adjumani 1, Koboko 1, Kikuube 1, Amuru 1, Masindi 1, and Amuru 3.

Five truck drivers have also been confirmed positive with four from Mutukula and one from Kampala.

Currently, Uganda has 46, 150 cumulative recoveries, and 672, 395 people have been vaccinated to date.

The President is expected to meet with the Ministry of Health task force and discuss the possible solutions that should be put in place so as to reduce the spread.