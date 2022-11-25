Uganda’s Ministry of Health wants more funds to increase the budget allocation for laboratory commodities to match the demands due to chronic diseases.

The appeal was made by the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng as she presented the ministry’s action taken report before the house

She noted that while government had facilities to offer free testing for non-communicable diseases like diabetes, there is a challenge of reagents and supplies used in the equipment.

She blames this on inadequate funds noting that the ministry has a funding gap of Shs420 billion out of the Shs960bn quantified laboratory requirement, calling for parliament intervention

She adds that another commitment was carrying out screening for early signs of diabetes-related kidney diseases which are available in all regional referrals general health facilities and HC4s but is not carried out routinely due to challenges of reagents and supplies.