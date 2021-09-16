By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of Health has released a list of worst-performing districts in the uptake of the covid-19 vaccines.

Among these is Terego district with only 33.9 % uptake while others are Bunyangabu, Buvuma, Amuru, and Namisindwa having 43.2%, 44.0%,44.6 %, and 44.8% vaccine uptake respectively.

Others below 50% vaccine uptake are Namutumba, Nakapiripirit, Lwengo, and Madi Okolo.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona further raised concern over the Butaleja district which has not utilized any of the vaccines recently distributed.

The ministry now implores the leadership of the Butaleja district and others poorly performing to drum up support for vaccination