By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Health has called upon elderly persons aged 70 years and above to report to health facilities for the Covid-19 vaccination jabs.

This comes days after the ministry rolled out the vaccination process starting with frontline health workers and security personnel using the Astrazeneca Vaccine with a total of 663,520 doses distributed to the different districts.

According to a joint statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (MHO), signed by the WHO Country Representative Yonas Tegegn and Dr Ruth Aceng, the elderly priority group age was moved to 70 years and above as currently there are not enough doses to cover the over 3.3 million elderly persons at 50 years.

As for frontline health workers so far 7,920 have received their first dose of the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine.